All-Navy Sports takes 1st place in Steilacoom 20-miler

170318-N-OO032-060 STEILACOOM, Wash. (March 18, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Steve Slaby (left), a Seabeck, Washington, native stationed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 18, and Lt. Cmdr. Gina Slaby, stationed with Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound, both All-Navy Sports athletes, pose for a picture after finishing first for male and female in the Fort Steilacoom Resolution Race Series 20-miler. All-Navy Sports teams participate in the Department of Defense's sports program and compete in the Armed Forces Championships against teams from the Marine Corps, Army and Air Force. Three of the sports teams: Cross Country, Triathlon and Marathon are homeported at Naval Base Kitsap. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)

