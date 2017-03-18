(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All-Navy Sports takes 1st place in Steilacoom 20-miler [Image 3 of 5]

    All-Navy Sports takes 1st place in Steilacoom 20-miler

    STEILACOOM, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170318-N-OO032-036 STEILACOOM, Wash. (March 18, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Steve Slaby, a Seabeck, Washington, native stationed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 18 and All-Navy Sports athlete, finishes first, with his official time pictured, in the Fort Steilacoom Resolution Race Series 20-miler. All-Navy Sports teams participate in the Department of Defense's sports program and compete in the Armed Forces Championships against teams from the Marine Corps, Army and Air Force. Three of the sports teams: Cross Country, Triathlon and Marathon are homeported at Naval Base Kitsap. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017
    Location: STEILACOOM, WA, US 
    Hometown: SEABECK, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-Navy Sports takes 1st place in Steilacoom 20-miler [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marathon
    CNRNW
    All-Navy Sports

