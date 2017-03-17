Officials from Hill Air Force Base, the Northrup Grumman Foundation, and the National Math + Science Initiative applaud after presenting multiple checks totaling $1.7 million for STEM education in the Davis School District during an event held at Syracuse High School, Utah, March 17, 2017. The majority of the investment will fund participation in the NMSI College Readiness Program at Northridge and Syracuse High Schools. The Department of Defense contributed $1.2 million, Northrup Grumman donated $250,000 and Hill AFB invested an additional $250,000 in partnership with the State of Utah STEM Action Center. (U.S. Air Force photo/ R. Nial Bradshaw)

This work, Military, business leaders give $1.7 million for STEM education, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.