    Military, business leaders give $1.7 million for STEM education

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Steven Bleymaier, commander of Hill's Odgen Air Logistics Complex, speaks during a National Math + Science Initiative funding presentation at Syracuse High School, Utah, March 17, 2017. This is the first time NMSI has funded students in Utah. The majority of the investment will fund NMSI College Readiness Programs at Northridge and Syracuse High Schools. (U.S. Air Force photo/ R. Nial Bradshaw)

    This work, Military, business leaders give $1.7 million for STEM education [Image 1 of 2], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hill AFB
    STEM
    Northrup Grumman
    NMSI

