Military, business leaders give $1.7 million for STEM education

Brig. Gen. Steven Bleymaier, commander of Hill's Odgen Air Logistics Complex, speaks during a National Math + Science Initiative funding presentation at Syracuse High School, Utah, March 17, 2017. This is the first time NMSI has funded students in Utah. The majority of the investment will fund NMSI College Readiness Programs at Northridge and Syracuse High Schools. (U.S. Air Force photo/ R. Nial Bradshaw)

