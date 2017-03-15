Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs

Staff Sgt. Heather Albright, 88th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, checks the weight of Morgan, a military working dog as part of the dog’s routine health screening appointment inside the Veterinary Treatment Facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, March 16, 2017. Military working dog’s activity levels, weight, and diet are carefully monitored to check overall health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

