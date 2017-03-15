(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs

    Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Staff Sgt. Heather Albright, 88th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, checks the weight of Morgan, a military working dog as part of the dog’s routine health screening appointment inside the Veterinary Treatment Facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, March 16, 2017. Military working dog’s activity levels, weight, and diet are carefully monitored to check overall health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 10:10
    Photo ID: 3242114
    VIRIN: 170316-F-AL359-1005
    Resolution: 3890x5828
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs [Image 1 of 5], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    veterinary
    People
    military working dog
    veterinary treatment facility

