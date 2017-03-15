U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Cassandra Kerwin, officer in charge of the base Veterinary Treatment Facility, checks the visual acuity of Morgan, a military working dog, while her handler, Staff Sgt. Heather Albright, 88th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, assists, March 16, 2017. The veterinary treatment facility provides almost all facets of care for the installation’s military working dogs, plus U.S. Customs and Transportation Security Administration working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

Date Taken: 03.15.2017
Location: OH, US
Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs