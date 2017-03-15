(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs [Image 2 of 5]

    Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Cassandra Kerwin, officer in charge of the base Veterinary Treatment Facility, checks the visual acuity of Morgan, a military working dog, while her handler, Staff Sgt. Heather Albright, 88th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, assists, March 16, 2017. The veterinary treatment facility provides almost all facets of care for the installation’s military working dogs, plus U.S. Customs and Transportation Security Administration working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 10:10
    Photo ID: 3242113
    VIRIN: 170316-F-AL359-1004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs [Image 1 of 5], by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs
    Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs
    Wright-Patterson Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Veterinary Treatment Facility provides dental cleaning exams for military working dogs
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Veterinary Treatment Facility provides wellness exams for military working dogs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    veterinary
    People
    military working dog
    veterinary treatment facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT