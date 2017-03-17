Col. Paul "Trey" B. Chauncey III lets his daughters put the new rank of brigadier general on his uniform at a promotion ceremony on Friday, Mar. 17, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 07:05
|Photo ID:
|3241596
|VIRIN:
|170317-Z-YN414-133
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Colonel Paul "Trey" B. Chauncey III Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
