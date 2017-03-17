(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Colonel Paul "Trey" B. Chauncey III Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Colonel Paul &quot;Trey&quot; B. Chauncey III Promotion Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Debra Cook 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Calhoun, Adjutant General of Florida and Annette Chauncey pin new rank on U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paul "Trey" B. Chauncey III at a promotion ceremony on Friday, Mar. 17, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 07:05
    Photo ID: 3241595
    VIRIN: 170317-Z-YN414-134
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Paul "Trey" B. Chauncey III Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Debra Cook, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Colonel Paul &quot;Trey&quot; B. Chauncey III Promotion Ceremony
    Colonel Paul &quot;Trey&quot; B. Chauncey III Promotion Ceremony
    Colonel Paul &quot;Trey&quot; B. Chauncey III Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion ceremony
    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Florida Army National Guard
    Camp Blanding Joint Training Center
    Brigadier General Trey B Chancey

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT