Dragon Lift 2017, a joint medical evacuation exercise, showcases the joint capabilities of the U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army at several locations in #SouthKorea, Mar. 15. The Republic of Korea Army 1st Corps and 65th Medical Brigade of the U.S. Army start by evacuating simulated casualties from the field to #Goyang Armed Forces Medical Center. The simulated casualties are treated and transported with ambulances to Toegyweon Station where they board an emergency train heading to #Ajou University Hospital in #Suwon. (Photos by Pfc. Cheong, Jae-yeon, #EighthArmy Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.15.2017
Location: SEOUL, KR