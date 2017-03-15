(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dragon Lift 2017 [Image 2 of 3]

    Dragon Lift 2017

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph D Moore 

    8th Army

    Dragon Lift 2017, a joint medical evacuation exercise, showcases the joint capabilities of the U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army at several locations in #SouthKorea, Mar. 15. The Republic of Korea Army 1st Corps and 65th Medical Brigade of the U.S. Army start by evacuating simulated casualties from the field to #Goyang Armed Forces Medical Center. The simulated casualties are treated and transported with ambulances to Toegyweon Station where they board an emergency train heading to #Ajou University Hospital in #Suwon. (Photos by Pfc. Cheong, Jae-yeon, #EighthArmy Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 03:00
    Photo ID: 3241373
    VIRIN: 170315-A-BS718-002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 304.35 KB
    Location: SEOUL, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Lift 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Joseph D Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Dragon Lift 2017
    Dragon Lift 2017
    Dragon Lift 2017

    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    Dragon Lift 2017
    joint medical evacuation

