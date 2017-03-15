Dragon Lift 2017, a joint medical evacuation exercise, showcases the joint capabilities of the U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army at several locations in #SouthKorea, Mar. 15. The Republic of Korea Army 1st Corps and 65th Medical Brigade of the U.S. Army start by evacuating simulated casualties from the field to #Goyang Armed Forces Medical Center. The simulated casualties are treated and transported with ambulances to Toegyweon Station where they board an emergency train heading to #Ajou University Hospital in #Suwon. (Photos by Pfc. Cheong, Jae-yeon, #EighthArmy Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 03:00
|Photo ID:
|3241373
|VIRIN:
|170315-A-BS718-002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|304.35 KB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dragon Lift 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Joseph D Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
