Leaders participate in the in the Global Combat Support System - Army (GCSS-A) wave 2 fielding Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) Drill at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 16, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|03.16.2017
|03.20.2017 02:33
|3241311
|170317-A-BG398-003
|5184x3456
|7.97 MB
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|0
|0
|0
This work, The GCSS-A transition [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
