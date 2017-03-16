(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The GCSS-A transition

    The GCSS-A transition

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Leaders participate in the in the Global Combat Support System - Army (GCSS-A) wave 2 fielding Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) Drill at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Mar. 16, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The GCSS-A transition [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

