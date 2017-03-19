25 passengers, crew rescued from vessel taking on water near San Clemente Island

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye dewaters the charter fishing vessel Truline after it began taking on water south of San Clemente Island, California, March 19, 2017. All twenty passengers were brought aboard the Sockeye and five crewmembers stayed aboard the Truline. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/released)

