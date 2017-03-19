(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25 passengers, crew rescued from vessel taking on water near San Clemente Island

    25 passengers, crew rescued from vessel taking on water near San Clemente Island

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Simpson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Twenty passengers are rescued by the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye's crew after the charter fishing vessel Truline began taking on water south of San Clemente Island, California, March 19, 2017. Five crewmembers stayed aboard to assist Sockeye's crew with dewatering the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/release)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 22:48
    Photo ID: 3241259
    VIRIN: 170419-G-GO211-0001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 97
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25 passengers, crew rescued from vessel taking on water near San Clemente Island [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Robert Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

