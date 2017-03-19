Twenty passengers are rescued by the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye's crew after the charter fishing vessel Truline began taking on water south of San Clemente Island, California, March 19, 2017. Five crewmembers stayed aboard to assist Sockeye's crew with dewatering the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/release)

Date Taken: 03.19.2017
This work, 25 passengers, crew rescued from vessel taking on water near San Clemente Island, by PO1 Robert Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.