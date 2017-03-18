170318-N-CB621-203

KOJE ISLAND, Republic of Korea (March 18, 2016) Navy Counselor 1st Class Maria Moffet, assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, spends time with residents of Aikwangwon Home and School for the Physically and Mentally Disabled during a Navy service visit. The U.S. Navy and Aikwangwon community outreach partnership spans more than 65 years and began when U.S. Navy doctors and nurses assigned to the U.S. base in Chinhae volunteered at the home during the Korean War(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Swink/RELEASED)

This work, US Navy Korea Sailors Volunteer to Strengthen Close Bond with Community, by PO1 Jason Swink, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.