    US Navy Korea Sailors Volunteer to Strengthen Close Bond with Community [Image 2 of 2]

    KOJE ISLAND, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Swink 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    170318-N-CB621-154
    KOJE ISLAND, Republic of Korea (March 18, 2016) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Jackie Fryfogle assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, spends time with residents of Aikwangwon Home and School for the Physically and Mentally Disabled during a Navy service visit. The U.S. Navy and Aikwangwon community outreach partnership spans more than 65 years and began when U.S. Navy doctors and nurses assigned to the U.S. base in Chinhae volunteered at the home during the Korean War(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Swink/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.19.2017 17:23
    Photo ID: 3240971
    VIRIN: 170318-N-CB621-043
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: KOJE ISLAND, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Korea Sailors Volunteer to Strengthen Close Bond with Community [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Jason Swink, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    navy
    USN
    Republic of Korea
    CNFK
    Aikwangwon

