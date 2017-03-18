US Army 1st Sgt. Malachi Fields, of the 982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne, reads of the serial number of his M16 rifle to Spc. Lucas Wegner before range qualification on Fort Jackson, S.C., March 18, 2017. The 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) is one of only two combat camera companies in the U.S. Army tasked with providing the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the military departments with a directed imagery capability in support of operational and planning requirements through the full range of military operations.. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Joshua Talley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.19.2017 17:05 Photo ID: 3240960 VIRIN: 170318-A-XW676-003 Resolution: 3744x5616 Size: 6.25 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, March 2017 BTA [Image 1 of 10], by SPC Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.