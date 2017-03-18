US Army Spc. Kristen Dobson, 982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne, checks Sgt. 1st Class Amy Fields' zero grouping on her target on Fort Jackson, S.C., March 18, 2017. The 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne) is one of only two combat camera companies in the U.S. Army tasked with providing the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the military departments with a directed imagery capability in support of operational and planning requirements through the full range of military operations.. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Joshua Talley)

Date Taken: 03.18.2017
Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
This work, March 2017 BTA, by SPC Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.