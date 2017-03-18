Cape Canaveral Air Force Station prepares for ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite launch

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying the ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite is released from the Mobile Service Tower and is prepared for launch March 18, 2017, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. This mission is the 35th launch of the Delta IV since its inaugural launch in 2002. Painted on the rocket are tributes to the international partners, ULA and the official logo of the U.S. Air Force’s 70th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holden S. Faul/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 16:55
|Photo ID:
|3240178
|VIRIN:
|170318-F-XO910-0102
|Resolution:
|3803x5674
|Size:
|13.56 MB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
