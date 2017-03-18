The United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying the ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite is released from the Mobile Service Tower and is prepared for launch March 18, 2017, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. This mission is the 35th launch of the Delta IV since its inaugural launch in 2002. Painted on the rocket are tributes to the international partners, ULA and the official logo of the U.S. Air Force’s 70th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holden S. Faul/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 16:55 Photo ID: 3240178 VIRIN: 170318-F-XO910-0102 Resolution: 3803x5674 Size: 13.56 MB Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station prepares for ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite launch [Image 1 of 2], by Amn Holden Faul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.