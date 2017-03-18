(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cape Canaveral Air Force Station prepares for ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite launch [Image 2 of 2]

    Cape Canaveral Air Force Station prepares for ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite launch

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Airman Holden Faul 

    460th Space Wing

    The United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying the ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite emerges as the Mobile Service Tower is rolled back March 18, 2017, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. WGS satellites are important elements of a new high-capacity satellite communications system providing enhanced communications capabilities to our troops in the field. Painted on the rocket are tributes to the international partners, ULA and the official logo of the U.S. Air Force’s 70th anniversary.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holden S. Faul/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 16:55
    Photo ID: 3240174
    VIRIN: 170318-F-XO190-0186
    Resolution: 4874x3244
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station prepares for ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite launch [Image 1 of 2], by Amn Holden Faul, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cape Canaveral Air Force Station prepares for ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite launch
    Cape Canaveral Air Force Station prepares for ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite launch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AF70
    WGS9

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT