Cape Canaveral Air Force Station prepares for ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite launch

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying the ninth Wideband Global Satellite Communication satellite emerges as the Mobile Service Tower is rolled back March 18, 2017, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. WGS satellites are important elements of a new high-capacity satellite communications system providing enhanced communications capabilities to our troops in the field. Painted on the rocket are tributes to the international partners, ULA and the official logo of the U.S. Air Force’s 70th anniversary.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Holden S. Faul/ Released)

