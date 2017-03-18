(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lawrence Lawson Commissioning [Image 3 of 3]

    Lawrence Lawson Commissioning

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson gathers on the newly commissioned cutter during a commissioning ceremony held at Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, March 18, 2017. The Lawrence Lawson is the second 154-foot Fast Response Cutter to be commissioned in Cape May and will conduct missions from North Carolina to New Jersey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 13:56
    Photo ID: 3240106
    VIRIN: 170318-G-LS819-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 12.95 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lawrence Lawson Commissioning [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    FRC
    commissioning ceremony
    Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard
    Mid-Atlantic
    D5
    Training Center Cape May
    Lawrence Lawson
    Cape May Fast Response Cutter
    Rear Adm. Meredith L. Austin
    Admiral Charles Michel
    Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Rizzo

