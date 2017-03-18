Lawrence Lawson Commissioning

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson gathers on the newly commissioned cutter during a commissioning ceremony held at Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, March 18, 2017. The Lawrence Lawson is the second 154-foot Fast Response Cutter to be commissioned in Cape May and will conduct missions from North Carolina to New Jersey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

