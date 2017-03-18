Lynda Lawson Karr, sponsor for Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, delivers a speech during a commissioning ceremony held for the cutter at Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, March 18, 2017. She is the great-granddaughter of Lawrence Oscar Lawson, a Coast Guardsman who the cutter was named for. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 13:56 Photo ID: 3240108 VIRIN: 170318-G-LS819-1002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 15.93 MB Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lawrence Lawson Commissioning [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.