U.S. Army Sgt. Edward Bates, assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company, acting as a range safety, signals the range is clear, during an M4 zeroing range March 16, 2017, Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The 982nd Combat Camera Company conducted a 4 day marksmenship exercise to remain operational and qualified. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Gary Silverman)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 01:33
|Photo ID:
|3239642
|VIRIN:
|170316-A-TO648-001
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|971.3 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, March 2017 BTA [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Gary Silverman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
