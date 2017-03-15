(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    March 2017 BTA [Image 5 of 6]

    March 2017 BTA

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Spc. Gary Silverman 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army and SPC Nathan Ploeg assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company, triangulates his target during an M4 zeroing range March 16, 2017, Fort Jackson, South Carolina. The 982nd Combat Camera Company conducted a 4 day marksmenship exercise to remain operational and qualified. (U.S. Army Photo by SPC Gary Silverman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 01:33
    Photo ID: 3239639
    VIRIN: 170316-A-TO648-004
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 488.72 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2017 BTA [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Gary Silverman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    "Fort Jackson
    Range
    South Carolina
    ACU
    M4
    "GA
    Wilson"
    Weapons Qualification
    Rifle
    U.S. Army
    Army
    "NC
    East Point"
    982nd COMCAM
    Zero Range"
    BRM
    Basic Rifle Markmenship
    982ndCC

