(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SV Fascination Under Tow [Image 1 of 3]

    SV Fascination Under Tow

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class SondraKay Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu located the sailing vessel Fascination at around 8 a.m., March 17, 2017. The vessels position was passed from the MH-65 crew to a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands. The boatcrew safely towed the vessel to Santa Barbara Harbor, with the assistance of the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, where the operator and dog were reported to be in good condition. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 20:48
    Photo ID: 3238568
    VIRIN: 170317-G-UO807-003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SV Fascination Under Tow [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 SondraKay Kneen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    SV Fascination Under Tow
    SV Fascination Under Tow
    SV Fascination Under Tow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    FOB MUGU
    STACHI

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT