SV Fascination Under Tow

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu located the sailing vessel Fascination at around 8 a.m., March 17, 2017. The vessels position was passed from the MH-65 crew to a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat — Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Channel Islands. The boatcrew safely towed the vessel to Santa Barbara Harbor, with the assistance of the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, where the operator and dog were reported to be in good condition. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu.

