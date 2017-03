Tech. Sgt. James Grevious, a crew chief (left) and Senior Airman Ryan Neff, flight line avionics, both from the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, Buckley AFB, Colorado, prepares to launch an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet from the 120th Fighter Squadron for a night training mission during Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis AFB, Nevada. The Red Flag exercise is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States, its allies, and coalition partners, and is conducted on the vast gunnery ranges of the 2.9M acre Nevada Test and Training Range, a primary training area associated with Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The exercise brings in more than 100 aircraft and 3000 personnel with the goal of preparing commanders and service members at all levels for war in a realistic training scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. John Rohrer)

