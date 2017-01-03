(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Flag 17-2 [Image 3 of 13]

    Red Flag 17-2

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. John Rohrer  

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. James Grevious, a crew chief (left) and Senior Airman Ryan Neff, flight line avionics, both from the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, Buckley AFB, Colorado, prepares to launch an F-16 Fighting Falcon jet from the 120th Fighter Squadron for a night training mission during Red Flag 17-2 at Nellis AFB, Nevada. The Red Flag exercise is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States, its allies, and coalition partners, and is conducted on the vast gunnery ranges of the 2.9M acre Nevada Test and Training Range, a primary training area associated with Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The exercise brings in more than 100 aircraft and 3000 personnel with the goal of preparing commanders and service members at all levels for war in a realistic training scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. John Rohrer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017
    Photo ID: 3238401
    VIRIN: 170301-Z-QD622-811
    Resolution: 6240x4164
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 17-2 [Image 1 of 13], by SMSgt John Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

