First Lt. Matthew Hoch (left), assistant operations officers, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, asks a question to a Soldier during a Spur Ride board at Waimea Bay Beach Park, Hawaii, on March 9, 2017. More than 80 Soldiers from the squadron participated in the 48 hour-long Spur Ride event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 19:18
|Photo ID:
|3238376
|VIRIN:
|170309-A-EL056-004
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|WAIMEA BAY, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Raiders’ finish Spur Ride at North Shore [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Raiders’ finish Spur Ride at North Shore
