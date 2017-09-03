‘Raiders’ finish Spur Ride at North Shore

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, finish a 12-hour ruck march at Waimea Bay Beach Park, Hawaii, on March 9, 2017. More than 80 Soldiers from the squadron participated in the 48 hour-long Spur Ride event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

