    ‘Raiders’ finish Spur Ride at North Shore [Image 1 of 5]

    ‘Raiders’ finish Spur Ride at North Shore

    WAIMEA BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, finish a 12-hour ruck march at Waimea Bay Beach Park, Hawaii, on March 9, 2017. More than 80 Soldiers from the squadron participated in the 48 hour-long Spur Ride event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 19:18
    Photo ID: 3238383
    VIRIN: 170309-A-EL056-006
    Resolution: 3511x2334
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: WAIMEA BAY, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Raiders’ finish Spur Ride at North Shore [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division

