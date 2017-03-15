U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course

The Joint and Combined Warfighting School, Class 17-01, satellite Seminar 27 cohort included six U.S. Air Force officers, six U.S. Army officers, five U.S. Naval officers, and 1 U.S. Marine Corps officer. Participants are assigned to parent commands including U.S. Pacific Command, Joint Interagency Task Force West (JIATF-West), Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC), and the Joint Intelligence Operations Center (JIOC).
|03.15.2017
|03.17.2017 16:01
|3238014
|170315-A-ER359-003
|4122x2735
|2.74 MB
|FORD ISLAND, HI, US
|2
|1
|0
