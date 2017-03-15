U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course

The Joint and Combined Warfighting School, Class 17-01, satellite Seminar 27 cohort included six U.S. Air Force officers, six U.S. Army officers, five U.S. Naval officers, and 1 U.S. Marine Corps officer. Participants are assigned to parent commands including U.S. Pacific Command, Joint Interagency Task Force West (JIATF-West), Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC), and the Joint Intelligence Operations Center (JIOC).

