    U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course

    U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course

    FORD ISLAND, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Pacific Command

    The Joint and Combined Warfighting School, Class 17-01, satellite Seminar 27 cohort included six U.S. Air Force officers, six U.S. Army officers, five U.S. Naval officers, and 1 U.S. Marine Corps officer. Participants are assigned to parent commands including U.S. Pacific Command, Joint Interagency Task Force West (JIATF-West), Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC), and the Joint Intelligence Operations Center (JIOC).

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017
    Photo ID: 3238014
    VIRIN: 170315-A-ER359-003
    Resolution: 4122x2735
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HI, US 
    U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course
    U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course

    USPACOM
    Ford Island
    Hawaii
    JPME II
    Joint and Combined Warfighting School

