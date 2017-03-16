(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course

    FORD ISLAND, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Pacific Command

    Eighteen staff officers from U.S. Pacific Command and its Hawaii-based subordinate commands graduate from the first U.S. Pacific Command satellite course for Joint Professional Military Education Phase II (JPME II), a key requirement to becoming a joint-qualified officer (JQO) in the U.S. military, March 16.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 16:01
    Photo ID: 3238012
    VIRIN: 170316-A-ER359-002
    Resolution: 4662x3108
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course
    U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ford Island
    Hawaii
    JPME II

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT