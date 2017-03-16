U.S. Pacific Command graduates joint qualified officers from inaugural satellite course

Eighteen staff officers from U.S. Pacific Command and its Hawaii-based subordinate commands graduate from the first U.S. Pacific Command satellite course for Joint Professional Military Education Phase II (JPME II), a key requirement to becoming a joint-qualified officer (JQO) in the U.S. military, March 16.

