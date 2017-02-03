Airmen from the 38th Rescue Squadron perform ceremonial push-ups, March 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The push-ups were done in memory of Senior Airman Jason Cunningham and to honor retired Tech. Sgt. Keary Miller, for his brave actions during the battle of Roberts Ridge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren M. Sprunk)
03.02.2017
03.17.2017 14:57
3237884
170302-F-JN951-1002
5670x3701
13.29 MB
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|0
|0
|0
Pararescueman to be awarded Air Force Cross
