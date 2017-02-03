(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pararescueman to be awarded Air Force Cross [Image 1 of 2]

    Pararescueman to be awarded Air Force Cross

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Sprunk 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Airmen from the 38th Rescue Squadron perform ceremonial push-ups, March 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. The push-ups were done in memory of Senior Airman Jason Cunningham and to honor retired Tech. Sgt. Keary Miller, for his brave actions during the battle of Roberts Ridge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren M. Sprunk)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 14:57
    Photo ID: 3237884
    VIRIN: 170302-F-JN951-1002
    Resolution: 5670x3701
    Size: 13.29 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pararescueman to be awarded Air Force Cross [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Lauren Sprunk, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hero
    Jason Cunningham
    Pararescue
    Award
    Moody
    Air Force Cross
    38th Rescue Squadron
    38 RQS
    Battle of Roberts Ridge
    Keary Miller

