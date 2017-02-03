Pararescueman to be awarded Air Force Cross

Airmen from the 38th Rescue Squadron pose for a photo with Retired Tech. Sgt. Keary Miller after a presentation, March 3, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Miller shared his story of the Battle of Roberts Ridge during the presentation. His goal was for the 38th RQS Pararescuemen to understand that what they do during their training has an impact down the road and they need to perform at a standard in order to be successful overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren M. Sprunk)

