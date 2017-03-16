New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen clear snow in Utica, N.Y. on March 16, 2017. The Soldiers and Airmen provided mobility support, snow clearing and traffic control help to local authorities following a massive snow storm that hit New York on March 14. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army National Guard)

