    New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen clear snow in Utica [Image 3 of 3]

    New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen clear snow in Utica

    UTICA, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen clear snow in Utica, N.Y. on March 16, 2017. The Soldiers and Airmen provided mobility support, snow clearing and traffic control help to local authorities following a massive snow storm that hit New York on March 14. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army National Guard)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 14:38
    Location: UTICA, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen clear snow in Utica [Image 1 of 3], by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    New York Air National Guard
    Snowstorm
    New York Army National Guard
    NYANG
    NYARNG
    NortheasternWS17

