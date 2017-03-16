Travis Tour Day

High School students from Northern California tour Travis Air Force Base, Mar. 16, 2017. Students toured several aircraft, air traffic control tower, dormitories and had the opportunity to talk with personnel about military life. The purpose of the tour is to support Air Force recruiting by inspiring patriotism and encouraging young men and woman to serve in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

