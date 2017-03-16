U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Gilbert, 60th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, takes a photo of John Murray from Whitney High School, Rocklin, Calif., while he tries on the Level A suit during Travis Tour Day, Mar. 16, 2017. Students toured several aircraft, air traffic control tower, dormitories and had the opportunity to talk with personnel about military life. The purpose of the tour is to support Air Force recruiting by inspiring patriotism and encouraging young men and woman to serve in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

