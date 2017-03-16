(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Travis Tour Day

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Gilbert, 60th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, takes a photo of John Murray from Whitney High School, Rocklin, Calif., while he tries on the Level A suit during Travis Tour Day, Mar. 16, 2017. Students toured several aircraft, air traffic control tower, dormitories and had the opportunity to talk with personnel about military life. The purpose of the tour is to support Air Force recruiting by inspiring patriotism and encouraging young men and woman to serve in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 14:20
    Photo ID: 3237827
    VIRIN: 170316-F-LI975-0261
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Tour Day [Image 1 of 12], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    travis
    High School Students
    air force
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    usaf
    60 AMW
    60 AMW/PA
    Tour. JROTC

