Charlie Company – Initial Strength Test – March 10, 2017

Col. Matthew St. Clair, commanding officer, Recruit Training Regiment, sprints while motivating a recruit during an initial strength test March 10, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. After passing the initial strength test, these recruits will be assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion. The initial strength test ensures recruits meet the minimum physical requirements in order to begin training. Charlie Company is scheduled to graduate June 2, 2017. Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

