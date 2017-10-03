(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Charlie Company – Initial Strength Test – March 10, 2017 [Image 6 of 11]

    Charlie Company – Initial Strength Test – March 10, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Sgt. Carlos A. Perez, a drill instructor with Support Battalion, encourages recruits during an initial strength test March 10, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Perez, 32, is from Bronx, N.Y. After passing the initial strength test, these recruits will be assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, which is scheduled to graduate June 2, 2017. Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 13:17
    Photo ID: 3237721
    VIRIN: 170310-M-ZW564-051
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.28 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company – Initial Strength Test – March 10, 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    Eastern
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Recruit Region

