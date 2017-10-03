Sgt. Carlos A. Perez, a drill instructor with Support Battalion, encourages recruits during an initial strength test March 10, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Perez, 32, is from Bronx, N.Y. After passing the initial strength test, these recruits will be assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, which is scheduled to graduate June 2, 2017. Approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for approximately 49 percent of male recruits and 100 percent of female recruits in the Marine Corps. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 13:17 Photo ID: 3237721 VIRIN: 170310-M-ZW564-051 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.28 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company – Initial Strength Test – March 10, 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.