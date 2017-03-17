Lt. Col. Mike Maier, Col. Jim Walker and Col. Larry Christensen, pilots with the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, pose for a photo in front of a freshly painted A-7 D Corsair II that is on static display at the Iowa Air Guard Base on March 17, 2017. The trio are the final three, still actively serving in the 185th Air Refueling Wing who piloted the A-7 when the unit flew the Corsair from March 1977 to March 1992.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot/released

Date Taken: 03.17.2017 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Final three A-7 pilots [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Vincent De Groot PUBLIC DOMAIN This work is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.