    Final three A-7 pilots [Image 1 of 2]

    Final three A-7 pilots

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Lt. Col. Mike Maier, Col. Jim Walker and Col. Larry Christensen, pilots with the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, pose for a photo in front of a freshly painted A-7 D Corsair II that is on static display at the Iowa Air Guard Base on March 17, 2017. The trio are the final three, still actively serving in the 185th Air Refueling Wing who piloted the A-7 when the unit flew the Corsair from March 1977 to March 1992.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot/released

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:47
    Photo ID: 3237617
    VIRIN: 170317-Z-KZ880-024
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final three A-7 pilots [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Final three A-7 pilots
    A-7D Corsair II

    Air National Guard
    Iowa
    Sioux City
    Iowa Air National Guard
    A-7
    A-7D Corsair II
    HA 406

