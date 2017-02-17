(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A-7D Corsair II [Image 2 of 2]

    A-7D Corsair II

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A freshly painted A-7D Corsair II, outside the Air National Guard Paint Facility in Sioux City, Iowa on February 17, 2017. The aircraft is painted with grey color scheme depicting how it looked when in last flew in the early 1990’s. The tail number HA 406 was assigned to the 185th Fighter Wing in Sioux City, Iowa who flew the A-7 from March 1977 to March 1992.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot/released

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:47
    Photo ID: 3237612
    VIRIN: 170217-Z-KZ880-010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-7D Corsair II [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Final three A-7 pilots
    A-7D Corsair II

    Air National Guard
    Iowa
    Sioux City
    A-7
    Air National Guard Paint Facility
    A-7D Corsair II
    HA 406
    185th Fighter Wing

