A freshly painted A-7D Corsair II, outside the Air National Guard Paint Facility in Sioux City, Iowa on February 17, 2017. The aircraft is painted with grey color scheme depicting how it looked when in last flew in the early 1990’s. The tail number HA 406 was assigned to the 185th Fighter Wing in Sioux City, Iowa who flew the A-7 from March 1977 to March 1992.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot/released

Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-7D Corsair II, by MSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.