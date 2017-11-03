(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air station Marines give back to community [Image 1 of 7]

    Air station Marines give back to community

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ashley Phillips 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    A Marine paints a child’s face during Mini Marines aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Mar. 11. Mini Marines is held by Marine Corps Community Services Beaufort to show children of Marines what their parents do in the Marine Corps and to promote a family atmosphere. The marine is stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air station Marines give back to community [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Ashley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

