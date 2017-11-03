A Marine paints a child’s face during Mini Marines aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Mar. 11. Mini Marines is held by Marine Corps Community Services Beaufort to show children of Marines what their parents do in the Marine Corps and to promote a family atmosphere. The marine is stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 09:51 Photo ID: 3237353 VIRIN: 170311-M-PL134-007 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.34 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air station Marines give back to community [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Ashley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.