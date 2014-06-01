(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNH Yokosuka's 'Room of Errors' highlights National Patient Safety Week

    USNH Yokosuka’s ‘Room of Errors’ highlights National Patient Safety Week

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2014

    Photo by Gregory Mitchell 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2017) - U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Labor and Delivery nurse, Lt. Christina Carter, makes note of descrepancies found within the USNH Yokosuka Simulation (SIM) Laboratory 'Room of Errors' exhibition featuring SimMan 3G, a mannequin emergency patient simulator designed to help improve critical time management, decision making, communication and handovers between departments within the facility. The 'Room of Errors' was created during National Patient Safety Awareness Week (Mar. 12-18) as an internal opportunity to encourage staff members to maintain high awareness of patient safety. USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan caring for approximately 43, 000 eligible beneficiaries. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Mitchell/Released by USNH Yokosuka PAO)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNH Yokosuka’s ‘Room of Errors’ highlights National Patient Safety Week [Image 1 of 3], by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

