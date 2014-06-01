YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 16, 2017) - U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka midwife nurse, Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Castro, makes note of descrepancies found within the USNH Yokosuka Simulation (SIM) Laboratory 'Room of Errors' exhibition featuring SimMan 3G, a mannequin emergency patient simulator designed to help improve critical time management, decision making, communication and handovers between departments within the facility. The 'Room of Errors' was created during National Patient Safety Awareness Week (Mar. 12-18) as an internal opportunity to encourage staff members to maintain high awareness of patient safety. USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan caring for approximately 43, 000 eligible beneficiaries. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Mitchell/Released by USNH Yokosuka PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2014 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 04:50 Photo ID: 3236842 VIRIN: 170316-N-OB549-048 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 290.89 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNH Yokosuka’s ‘Room of Errors’ highlights National Patient Safety Week [Image 1 of 3], by Gregory Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.