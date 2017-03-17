USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) 31st MEU M110 SASS Test-fire

170317-N-TH560-021 EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2017) Staff Sgt. Matthew Tippett, from Trenton, N.J., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs pre-fire checks on an M110 semi-automatic sniper system in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as part of amphibious integration training (AIT). AIT is designed to integrate all elements of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (BHR ESG) and the 31st MEU to test their ability to plan for and execute mission essential tasks. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the BHR ESG, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

