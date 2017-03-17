(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) 31st MEU M110 SASS Test-fire [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) 31st MEU M110 SASS Test-fire

    JAPAN

    03.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170317-N-TH560-017 EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2017) Staff Sgt. Matthew Tippett, from Trenton, N.J., assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs pre-fire checks on an M110 semi-automatic sniper system in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as part of amphibious integration training (AIT). AIT is designed to integrate all elements of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (BHR ESG) and the 31st MEU to test their ability to plan for and execute mission essential tasks. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the BHR ESG, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 04:07
    Photo ID: 3236807
    VIRIN: 170317-N-TH560-017
    Resolution: 2209x3091
    Size: 799.15 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) 31st MEU M110 SASS Test-fire [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) 31st MEU M110 SASS Test-fire
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) 31st MEU M110 SASS Test-fire
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) 31st MEU M110 SASS Test-fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    LHD 6
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)
    Amphibious Integration Training (AIT)
    DVIDS Email Import
    Staff Sgt. Matthew Tippett
    M110 Semi-automatic sniper system (SASS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT