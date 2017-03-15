Airpower Leadership Academy guides NCOs

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Crocker, 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flightline expediter, participates in a discussion during an Airpower Leadership Academy course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2017. Because of the discussion aspect of the class, students are able to have frank discussions about situations they’ve encountered, and find alternative perspectives and solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

