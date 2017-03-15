(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airpower Leadership Academy guides NCOs [Image 2 of 3]

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Crocker, 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flightline expediter, participates in a discussion during an Airpower Leadership Academy course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2017. Because of the discussion aspect of the class, students are able to have frank discussions about situations they’ve encountered, and find alternative perspectives and solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 01:52
    Photo ID: 3236722
    VIRIN: 170315-F-JW012-013
    Resolution: 4823x3445
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpower Leadership Academy guides NCOs [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Gwendalyn Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Force

