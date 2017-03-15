Airpower Leadership Academy guides NCOs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Youseff Fouad, 51st Operation Support Squadron executive assistant, participates in a discussion during an Airpower Leadership Academy course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 15, 2017. The class creates an open forum for students to discuss various topics amongst each other with the presence of senior NCOs to guide the conversation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gwendalyn Smith)

