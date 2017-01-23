CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2017) - Sailors attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 scan the perimeter around Camp Malone during Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2017. FTX 2017 is a scenario-based exercise designed to train and test the battalion in Seabee Combat Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 23:15
|Photo ID:
|3235713
|VIRIN:
|170123-N-KK081-549
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field Training Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 44], by PO2 Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
