Field Training Exercise 2017

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2017) – Capt. Greg Vinci, commanding officer of Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, right middle, and Cmdr. James Alger, right, executive officer of ACB 1, inspect the defensive lines around Camp Malone during Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2017. FTX 2017 is a scenario-based exercise designed to train and test the battalion in Seabee Combat Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan/Released)

